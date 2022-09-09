Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with a struggling Chelsea outfit in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cottagers suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after a shock defeat against Dinamo Zagreb. Graham Potter has been appointed as the club's new manager and might be able to take charge of the team in this fixture.

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have won only seven of their last 74 Premier League matches against Chelsea - among teams that have played at least 50 fixtures, this is the lowest win rate in English football league history.

Chelsea have an impressive record against Fulham and have won 50 out of the 87 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 11 victories.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 30 Premier League matches against Fulham and have won their last 20 games, with their previous defeat coming in 2006.

Chelsea have conceded only six goals in their last 15 Premier League games against Fulham and have never conceded more than one goal in any game during this run.

Fulham have won only one of their last 27 London derbies in the Premier League, but managed to defeat Brentford by a 3-2 margin last month.

Chelsea have won eight of their last nine London derbies away from home, with their only such defeat during this run coming against West Ham United last season.

Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction

While Chelsea have struggled this season, the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel has come as a shock to the Premier League. Graham Potter has done an impressive job at Brighton so far but will have his work cut out for him for the remainder of the season.

Fulham have stepped up to the plate so far and have managed to establish their top-flight credentials this season. The hosts can pull off an upset on their day and could hold the Blues to a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Chelsea

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score - Yes

