Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Graham Potter's Chelsea side in an important clash at the Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Fulham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past Hull City by a 2-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The Blues suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC A trip from Australia to watch Fulham.

A João Palhinha shirt from the club shop.

A winning goal from his favourite player.



And there was one more surprise for nine-year-old Ollie... A trip from Australia to watch Fulham.A João Palhinha shirt from the club shop.A winning goal from his favourite player.And there was one more surprise for nine-year-old Ollie... 🇦🇺 A trip from Australia to watch Fulham.👕 A João Palhinha shirt from the club shop.🙌 A winning goal from his favourite player.And there was one more surprise for nine-year-old Ollie... https://t.co/RyJtlM4GXm

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an excellent record against Fulham and have won 50 out of the 87 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 11 victories.

Fulham have won only seven of their 74 league games against Chelsea - the lowest win rate by a team in any fixture in English top-flight history.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 20 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in March 2006.

Chelsea have conceded only six goals in their last 15 league games against Fulham and have not conceded more than one goal in any match during this period.

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League, with their previous failure to win such a game coming in a 0-0 draw against Brentford last year.

Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have stuttered under Graham Potter this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have flattered to deceive this season and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Fulham have a good squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are fairly evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Chelsea

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andreas Pereira to score - Yes

