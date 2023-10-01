Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Blues edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side defeated Norwich City by a 2-1 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an excellent historical record against Fulham and have won 50 out of the 89 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 12 victories.

Fulham picked up four points in their two Premier League games against Chelsea last season - as many points as they had achieved in the 15 such games preceding this run.

Chelsea lost this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin last season and last suffered consecutive league defeats away from home against Fulham in 1977.

Chelsea have spent only 39 minutes trailing in their last 14 matches against Fulham in the Premier League, with all these minutes coming in their 2-1 defeat last season.

Chelsea are winless in their last 18 matches against teams starting the day above them in the Premier League table and have lost eight of their last nine matches against such teams away from home.

Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to come together as a unit this season. The likes of Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez can be effective on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Fulham face a formidable test on Monday but are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Jackson to score - Yes