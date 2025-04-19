Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025 

Fulham and neighbors Chelsea will battle for three points in a West London derby in the Premier League on Sunday (April 20th). The game will be played at Craven Cottage.

The home side will be aiming to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Bournemouth last weekend. Antoine Semenyo broke the deadlock inside the opening 53 seconds and the Cherries held on to claim all three points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Legia Warsaw in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday. They went behind to Tomas Pekhart's 10th-minute penalty but Marc Cucurella equalized in the 33rd minute to seemingly set the ball in motion for a comeback. However, that proved to be a false dawn as Steve Kapuadi scored the match-winner eight minutes into the second half. Chelsea still progressed to the Conference League semifinals on aggregate.

The Blues will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them held to another shock 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town.

The draw saw them drop to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 54 points from 32 games. Fulham are ninth on 48 points.

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 93rd meeting between the two sides. Chelsea lead 52-13.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Fulham claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture.

Fulham are seeking to win a head-to-head double in the league for the first time.

Both sides have found the back of the net in 72% of Fulham's EPL games this season (the highest in the league).

Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction

Fulham were dreaming of UEFA Champions League qualification a few weeks ago. However, a poor run in recent weeks, particularly on their travels, has seen them fall behind the pack. However, Marco Silva's side are still in the hunt for continental qualification. They are six points behind seventh-placed Aston Villa and level on points with Bournemouth above them (with the Premier League likely to get eight slots in Europe this season).

Chelsea had a nightmarish week that saw them suffer consecutive disappointing results in front of their fans. They went two goals down to Championship-bound Ipswich Town before one of the most embarrassing home defeats in their European history. Manager Enzo Maresca is under pressure and his side have struggled on their travels, having not won on any of their last eight away games, losing five. Furthermore, they scored just three goals in this sequence - the lowest in that time - which is saying something considering the historically poor bottom three.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Fulham 2-2 Chelsea

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

