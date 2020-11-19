Fulham vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to host Everton at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to West Ham United ten days ago at the London Stadium.

A late second-half goal from Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek ensured victory for David Moyes' West Ham United, with winger Ademola Lookman missing a late penalty for Fulham.

Everton, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Manchester United nearly two weeks ago at Goodison Park.

A brace from Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and a goal from striker Edinson Cavani secured a much-needed win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Brazilian winger Bernard scored the sole goal for Everton.

Fulham vs Everton Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost five and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other a year ago in the Premier League, with Fulham beating Everton 2-0. Goals from Scotland international Tom Cairney and Dutch winger Ryan Babel, now at Galatasaray, sealed the win for Fulham.

Advertisement

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-W-L

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-L-L-L

Fulham vs Everton Team News

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Josh Onomah and Netherlands international Terence Kongolo, who are both out injured.

There remain doubts over the availability of Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina and right-back Kenny Tete. Striker Aboubakar Kamara is suspended.

Injured: Terence Kongolo, Josh Onomah

Doubtful: Mario Lemina, Kenny Tete

Suspended: Aboubakar Kamara

Meanwhile, Everton will be without midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin and captain and right-back Seamus Coleman due to injuries. Brazilian midfielder Allan is a doubt to feature in this game.

Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Seamus Coleman

Doubtful: Allan

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Everton Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

Advertisement

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Fulham vs Everton Prediction

Fulham have not begun their Premier League campaign in bright fashion. Ademola Lookman's missed penalty against West Ham United will hurt, and Scott Parker's men have only one win from their opening eight league games.

Everton, on the other hand, started their season in excellent fashion, but have lost their last three league games. Summer signing James Rodriguez, who began the season in brilliant fashion, has tailed off, and the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane will have to be at their very best.

Everton, despite their recent problems, have enough to beat Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Everton

Also Read: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21