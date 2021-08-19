Fulham vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Fulham are set to host Hull City on Saturday in game week four of the EFL Championship at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have been in superb form since their return to the Championship this campaign. They are unbeaten in their three league games so far and currently sit second in the Championship table.

The Cottagers have the same number of points and goal difference as first-placed West Bromwich Albion. Marco Silva's side will be hoping results go in their favor at the weekend and move them clear at the top of the table.

Hull City, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the same fortune as their hosts. After winning 4-1 against Preston North End on opening day, Hull City have now suffered three straight defeats in all competitions.

Fulham vs Hull City Head-to-Head

There have been 96 meetings between Fulham and Hull City in the past. The record between the sides is close with Fulham 32 times and Hull City winning 36 times. There have been 28 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in January last year in a Championship game. Fulham secured a 1-0 away win over Hull City on the day with Ivan Cavaleiro scoring the sole goal of the game.

Fulham Form Guide: W-W-D

Hull City Form Guide: L-L-L

Fulham vs Hull City Team News

Fulham

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are both set to miss out on Saturday's game due to injury. Anthony Knockaert and Harrison Reed are both doubts as they continue to recover from injury. Harry Wilson is another absentee as the Welshman continues his suspension.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Anthony Knockaert, Harrison Reed

Suspended: Harry Wilson

Hull City

Hull City also have three players unavailable for the game against Fulham. Ryan Longman, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks are all out with injuries. George Moncur is currently serving a three-game suspension and will also be unavailable.

Injured: Ryan Longman, George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: George Moncur

Fulham vs Hull City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Josh Onomah, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Ivan Cavaleiro; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty; Randell Williams, Matthew Smith, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis

Fulham vs Hull City Prediction

Fulham have been very impressive under new manager Marco Silva and are unbeaten under the Portuguese. They have scored eight goals in three games so far, the second-most in the Championship. The Cottagers will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games against Hull City.

Hull City, on the other hand, began the season in very strong fashion. They have however fallen off the pace and are on a three-game losing streak. It should extend to four against Fulham.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant