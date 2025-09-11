Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Fulham will invite Leeds United to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign, while Leeds have a win, a draw, and a loss from three games.

The Cottagers had drawn their first two league games and extended their unbeaten streak in the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-0 home win over Bristol City last month. They failed to continue that form in their previous league outing against West London rivals Chelsea and fell to a 2-0 away loss.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a narrow 1-0 home win over Everton, but are winless in the three games since. In their previous league outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United, keeping their second clean sheet in three games.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 63 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 26 wins. The Cottagers are not far behind with 22 wins, and 15 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over Leeds when the two teams last met in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They also won the FA Cup fifth-round meeting that season.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Leeds United are on a six-game losing streak on their travels in the Premier League. They have conceded at least four goals in three games in that period.

The hosts have won two of their last 10 league outings, with both wins registered on their travels.

The last four Premier League meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with four wins for both.

Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction

The Cottagers suffered their first loss of the season in their previous outing while also failing to score for the first time, and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last three games in this fixture, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that record.

Issa Diop is the only injury concern for Marco Silva, though the defender is likely to start from the bench.

The Whites have scored just once in their last three games while conceding six times and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in two of their last three away meetings against the hosts.

Ethan Ampadu, Lucas Perri, and Ao Tanaka are confirmed absentees for the visitors. Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe are major doubts. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to start.

Considering the visitors' poor away record in the Premier League, and a few injury concerns, we back the Cottagers to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Leeds United

Fulham vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Fulham to keep a clean sheet - Yes

