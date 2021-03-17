Fulham vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham are set to play host to Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Friday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Fulham come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Sunday at Craven Cottage. Second-half goals from centre-back John Stones, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Leeds United, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last Saturday at Elland Road. Chelsea enjoyed the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against a resolute Leeds United side.

Fulham vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Leeds United have won three games, lost three and drawn five.

Keeping it Cottage.



Friday night football is approaching! 👋

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Leeds United beating Fulham 4-3. A brace from Portugal international Helder Costa and goals from Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich and striker Patrick Bamford secured the win for Leeds United.

A brace from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and a goal from Jamaica international Bobby Decordova-Reid proved to be a mere consolation for Fulham.

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-D-W

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L-W-L

Fulham vs Leeds United Team News

Fulham

Fulham manager Scott Parker could be unable to call upon the services of Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak, attacker Bobby Decordova-Reid and Scotland international Tom Cairney, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tom Cairney, Marek Rodak

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be without midfielder Adam Forshaw, while there are doubts over the availability of star striker Patrick Bamford and veteran Spanish midfielder Pablo Hernandez. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marcelo Bielsa is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Patrick Bamford, Pablo Hernandez

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina, Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Josh Maja

Preparing to come back stronger. 👊



It all starts on the training pitches!

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno

Fulham vs Leeds United Prediction

Fulham are 18th in the Premier League table, two points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United who have a game in hand. The Cottagers have recorded some important results in recent weeks, with the centre-back partnership of Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo praised for their performances.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are 12th in the Premier League table. They have won only one of their last five league games, but in general have impressed with their style of play. Apart from Patrick Bamford, Brazilian winger Raphinha has shone, and has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

A close match can be expected, but Fulham might just edge past Leeds United.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United

