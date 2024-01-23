Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th January 2024

Fulham have their work cut out for them as they try to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Liverpool in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Willian surprisingly gave Fulham the lead in the first leg of the semi-final. But Liverpool snatched it from them courtesy of second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo. The Cottagers have had a testing run of games, with three of their last four matches coming against Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fulham did manage to beat Arsenal in their final game of 2023. They were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in their latest Premier League outing. As such, there is no reason Marco Silva's men shouldn't fancy their chances as they square off against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

When the two sides clashed at Anfield in the Premier League in early December, we witnessed a goal-fest which ended 4-3 in favour of the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool recorded an encouraging 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in their latest outing. The Reds were without some key players like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold but were enterprising in attack and sturdy in defence.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota bagged a pair of braces to help Jurgen Klopp's men extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

Liverpool are in pretty good form heading into Wednesday night's semi-final clash after winning their last five games on the trot in all competitions.

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have managed to win just one of their last 12 meetings with Liverpool across all competitions. They have lost nine and drawn two.

Fulham have won five of their last six matches played at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool are on a three-game winning streak away from home.

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in each of their last five matches across all competitions.

Liverpool boast the best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season. They have conceded just 18 goals in 21 matches while Fulham have conceded 36.

Fulham vs Liverpool Prediction

Fulham are likely to come swinging out of the gates and are likely to land a punch or two against Liverpool at Craven Cottage. The Reds have taken their time to grow into games this season but once they do, they look pretty indomitable. Liverpool are likely to eke out yet another close win here.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (Liverpool to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate)

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes