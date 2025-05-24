Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Fulham vs Manchester City Preview
Manchester City are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Bournemouth by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Fulham, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Brentford by a 3-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Fulham vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Fulham have a good historical record against Manchester City and have won 42 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 17 victories.
- Fulham are winless in their last 19 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League and have lost each of their last 14 such games in the competition.
- Manchester City have won each of their last 17 matches against Fulham in all competitions - the longest such run by one English team against another in league history.
- Fulham have won only one of their last 16 matches at home against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in November 2005.
- Manchester City have won their final Premier League game of the season in nine of their last 11 campaigns.
Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely failed to achieve their objectives this season. Omar Marmoush has been a revelation for the Cityzens so far and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Fulham have struggled in this fixture in the recent past cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Fulham 1-4 Manchester City
Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes