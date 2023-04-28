Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham vs Manchester City Preview

Fulham are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Cityzens thrashed league-leaders Arsenal by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Fulham vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an impressive record against Fulham and have won 38 out of the 71 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 17 victories.

Fulham are winless in their last 15 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming by a 3-1 margin in 2009.

Manchester City have won their last 13 matches against Fulham in Premier League - they have longer streaks in this regard only against Watford and West Bromwich Albion in the competition.

Fulham have kept only one clean sheet in their 29 games against Manchester City in the Premier League - the only time they achieved the feat was in a 0-0 draw in 2004.

Fulham have lost five of their last seven games in the Premier League - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 16 league games preceding this run.

Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and have come into their own this month. Erling Haaland is on the verge of breaking another goalscoring record in the Premier League and will look to make history this weekend.

Fulham are int he midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Manchester City are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Manchester City

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

