Fulham vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Manchester City have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favorites to win this game.

Fulham are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Cottagers played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are in the midst of a title race. The Cityzens thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 5-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fulham vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 40 out of the 73 matches played between the two teams. Fulham have managed 16 victories against Manchester City and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

Fulham form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Fulham vs Manchester City Team News

Fulham

Harrison Reed is the only injury concern for Fulham at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Harrison Reed

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will likely field a strong lineup to keep pace with Arsenal in the title race. Julian Alvarez scored off the bench last week and could make another appearance as a substitute in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Robinson, Bassey, Diop, Castagne; Lukic, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand in the Premier League standings and cannot afford to drop points in the competition. Erling Haaland pulled off an astonishing four-goal display against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Fulham are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will be up against one of the best teams in Europe on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Manchester City