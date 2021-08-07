Fulham vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham begin their 2021-22 Championship campaign with a game against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Fulham are coming off a 1-0 win against Charlton, while Middlesbrough managed a triumph by a similar margin against Rotherham.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League following the 2020-21 season, in which they finished with 28 points from 38 matches. Manager Scott Parker was relieved of his duties and Marco Silva has been tasked with leading Fulham back to the top tier of English football.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough finished 10th in the 2020-21 Championship season, amassing a total of 64 points from 46 games. They are expected to do much better this year, and manager Neil Warnock will be aiming for a playoff berth.

Fulham vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Fulham and Middlesbrough have played 25 matches against each other so far. Fulham have won 10 games, while Middlesbrough have prevailed on nine occasions. Six matches ended in stalemates.

The two sides last met in January 2020, when Fulham inflicted a 1-0 loss upon Boro.

Fulham form guide (pre-season friendlies): D-W

Middlesbrough form guide (pre-season friendlies): W-W-W-L-W

Fulham vs Middlesbrough Team News

Fulham

Andre Zambo Anguissa is a subject of major interest in the ongoing transfer window, and his participation is out of the question if a suitable bid arrives. Paul Gazzaniga is expected to start between the sticks.

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injured: Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Marcus Tavernier and Sammy Ameobi have been sidelined because of injuries. New signing Martin Pyero is in isolation.

Injured: Marcus Tavernier and Sammy Ameobi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Martin Pyero

Fulham vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Fulham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Andre Zambo Anguissa; Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

We'll need you every step of the way. 💪



It's all in Marco Silva's #FULMID presser. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 6, 2021

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Joe Lumley; Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Grant Hall; Anfernee Dijksteel, Jonathan Howson, Samy Morsy, Hayden Coulson; Matt Crooks, Duncan Watmore; Uche Ikpeazu

Fulham vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Fulham may have been relegated, but they still possess Premier League quality in their side. They have landed a brilliant tactician in Marco Silva, who is more than capable of leading them to the Premier League.

They are the favorites going into Saturday's game and should prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Middlesbrough

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures, and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P