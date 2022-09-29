Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United outfit in an important clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Preview

Fulham are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Cottagers edged Nottingham Forest to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Magpies played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a slight edge over Newcastle United and have won 31 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 29 victories.

Fulham have won 12 of their 28 games against Newcastle United in the Premier League - against no other team in the competition have they managed as many victories.

Following a run of six consecutive defeats at Craven Cottage, Newcastle United have won their last two away games against Fulham in the Premier League.

Fulham have won their last two Premier League games at home - more victories than they had managed in the 21 games at Craven Cottage preceding this run.

Newcastle United are winless in their last six Premier League games - their longest such run in the competition since November 2021.

Fulham have won three of their last five Premier League games - as many victories as they had managed in the 30 top-flight games preceding this run.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have assembled an impressive squad this season but have not met expectations so far this campaign. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimares have been impressive this season and will look to step up this weekend.

Fulham, on the other hand, have pulled off several impressive results this season and will be intent on a top-half finish. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United

Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

