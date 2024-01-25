Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

Fulham host Newcastle United at the Craven Cottage on Saturday for their fourth-round clash in the FA Cup, hoping to put their recent cup heartbreak behind them.

The Cottagers saw their dream run in the Carabao Cup ended following a 3-2 aggregate loss to Liverpool. The Reds had won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield, while the sides played out a 1-1 draw in Fulham on Wednesday.

Marco Silva's side aimed to turn the tie around at home, but those hopes were quickly squished as Luis Diaz made it 3-1 on aggregate after just 11 minutes.

Issa Diop managed to pull one back for the London side in the 76th minute, but it was too little too late.

Now, Fulham turn their attention towards another cup and will be hoping to avoid the embarrassing prospect of cup exits in consecutive games.

Newcastle United have dropped off significantly this season after reaching dizzying heights last campaign. With just 29 points from 21 games, the Magpies are down in 10th position on the league table and have lost their last four top-flight matches.

Yet, they remain three places above Fulham, having accrued five points more, and in December, had beaten the side 3-0 in a Premier League clash at home.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are closely shared, with Newcastle winning 32 times over Fulham and losing on 31 occasions.

Fulham haven't beaten Newcastle United since March 2017: a 3-1 win at the St. James' Park in the Championship.

Newcastle United have won their last four clashes with Fulham and remain unbeaten in their last six.

Fulham have failed to score in their last two games against Newcastle.

Fulham have lost all four of their FA Cup ties with Newcastle, coming between 1908 and 1961, with the Magpies scoring at least four times in all of them.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction

Fulham haven't beaten Newcastle in a long time but the Magpies aren't on a good run of form right now. The Cottagers will look to capitalize on their vulnerabilities and have the home advantage in their favor.

We're expecting Fulham to pull off an upset after a draw in normal time.

Prediction: Fulham 1-1 (4-3 on pens) Newcastle United

Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fulham to win on penalties

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes