Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 33 out of the 79 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 31 victories.

Fulham have won only one of their last 10 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2014.

Newcastle United have won their last four matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League - they have won more consecutive games only against four other opponents in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, Newcastle United are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

Fulham have won nine matches at home in the Premier League this season - their highest such tally in the competition since the 2010-11 season.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent months. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fulham have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks but will be hurting from their defeat against Nottingham Forest. Newcastle United are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Newcastle United

Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes