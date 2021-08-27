Fulham vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fulham host Stoke City at Craven Cottage in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both teams starting off their seasons strongly.

Fulham are currently top of the league on goal difference and have won their last four games across all competitions. Marco Silva's side will go into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Birmingham in the League Cup.

The Cottagers will look to continue their impressive run of form when they take on Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City are also unbeaten this season and trail Fulham only on goal difference.

Michael O'Neill's side have won their last three games across all competitions and are going into the game following a 2-0 win against Doncaster in the League Cup earlier this week.

The Potters will know that a win on Saturday could see them end the weekend at the top of the table.

Both sides have it all to play for on Saturday, and that is sure to make for an enthralling matchup.

Fulham vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Stoke City have a slight advantage going into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Fulham winning the other two.

Fulham came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in December 2019. A first-half goal from Bobby Reid was enough to sink Stoke City on the night.

Fulham Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Stoke City Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Fulham vs Stoke City Team News

Nick Powell will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Fulham

Harry Wilson will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that, however, Marco Silva will have a full strength side to choose from for the game. New signing Rodrigo Muniz will most likely start on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Harry Wilson

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Doncaster in midweek.

Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell are still out due to injury.

Injured: Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Jean Michael Seri, Josh Onomah; Ivan Cavaleiro, Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Tom Smith; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher

Fulham vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides are identical in terms of form but Fulham's home advantage should help them get past a strong Stoke City side.

We predict a hotly contested game with Fulham coming away with victory.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Stoke City

