Fulham vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Fulham will welcome Sunderland to Craven Cottage for a fourth round clash in the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28).

The hosts qualified for this round with a 2-0 win at Hull City. Layvin Kurzawa opened the scoring with a 37th-minute strike before Daniel James made sure of the result in the fourth minute of injury time.

Sunderland, meanwhile, qualified at Shrewsbury Town's expense. Matthew Pennington's 81st-minute strike gave Shrewsbury the lead, but a late fightback from the Black Cats saw them score two injury time goals to secure progress.

Fulham are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at home, with Harry Kane's strike in first half injury time settling the contest. Meanwhile, Sunderland triumphed over Middlesbrough with a routine 2-0 home win. Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo scored second half goals after the visitors were reduced to ten men.

Fulham vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 64 previous, with Sunderland leading 26-19.

Their most recent meeting in the Championship in April 2018 saw Fulham claim a 4-1 comeback win.

Fulham's last nine games across competitions produced a winner, with not more than three goals scored in each match..

Sunderland are on a seven-game unbeaten run away from home, winning four.

Sunderland's last five games on the road have had goals at both ends.

Fulham are unbeaten in nine games across competitions against teams outside the current Premier League top five.

Fulham vs Sunderland Prediction

Fulham's defeat to Tottenham dealt a serious blow to their continental aspirations, and Marco Silva's side will attempt to rebound with a win against Sunderland. The capital side have impressed against non top-five Premier League sides and will enter the game as the favourites.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will fancy their chances, considering their positive run of form, especially on the road. The Black Cats have rekindled their promotion aspirations and will fancy their chances of springing an upset.

Fulham will be without Aleksander Mitrovic following his ankle injury against Tottenham. Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Sunderland

Fulham vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fulham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

