Funniest tweets as Jamie Vardy gets Samir Nasri sent off

The Word Muppet was invented purely for Sami Nasri

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 15 Mar 2017, 10:25 IST

Humpty-Dumpty had a great fall

Samir Nasri got sent off last night against Leicester City thanks to some play acting by Jamie Vardy! The Englishman made the most of the situation and got the referee to belive that he was head-butted by the Sevilla man.

Here are the funniest tweets as the incident took place:

Nasri and Vardy square up to each other. Vardy reacts like he's been head-butted, but he's English so it's definitely okay. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2017

Nasri seen leaving the stadium just now. #UCL pic.twitter.com/U5yiKOL48q — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 14, 2017

Nasri hasn't been that angry since his gf hacked into his twitter — (@LondonGoona) March 14, 2017

Vardy practising what he's gonna do to Nasri lol via @BeanymanSports pic.twitter.com/CkK8evKhR6 — Football Gone Viral (@Footygoneviral) March 14, 2017

Did Samir Nasri take control of Jamie Vardy's brain for a second there or pic.twitter.com/8d94sxegQU — avery yang (@avery_yang) March 14, 2017

Nasri and Sevilla chatted sh*t, so Jamie Vardy and Leicester City banged them right out of Europe! pic.twitter.com/BOqqCZBosu — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 14, 2017

Vardy just punched himself 8 times, each of them so much harder than Nasri's head butt and he didn't go down once or even flinch. Weird — Everton Fans (@Everton_Fans) March 14, 2017

Vardy's punches landing more contact to his face than Nasri's head butt!! #UCL — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) March 14, 2017

According to English pundit Vardy did great to get Nasri sent off, okay but if that was Suarez, English media would say cheating — Maria Khan (@LuckyMariakh) March 14, 2017

Sampaoli getting himself sent off so he can go and batter Nasri. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 14, 2017

Nasri is such a drip — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) March 14, 2017

Hahahahahahahahaha SAMIR NASRI SENT OFF. ARSENAL BOTTLING IS IN HIS DNA! ITS A SICKNESS. WENGERISM IS A SICKNESS. — ‍ (@MrMeeds) March 14, 2017

Maybe Nasri was hacked. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) March 14, 2017

Nasri still repping Arsenal by going out in the round of sixteen, fair play to him. — • (@SimpIyEden) March 14, 2017

Vardy delighted with himself for getting Nasri sent off pic.twitter.com/6xoSOdZHdm — Kildare Gunner (@KildareGunner) March 14, 2017

Nasri heads for the dressing rooms... pic.twitter.com/YpYcAXKBRx — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 14, 2017