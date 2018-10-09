×
Furious Manchester United fans take to Twitter after FA decides to investigate Jose Mourinho 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
896   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:58 IST

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to be investigated by the Football Association after he appeared to make abusive comments into a camera after the Red Devils' win against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils finally turned their fortunes around on Saturday as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United opened the bank with a goal from Kenedy in the seventh minute before Yoshinori Muto fired in a second, much to the despair of the Reds brigade at home. 

However, Manchester United came back from the dressing room looking like a more determined team. 

United's efforts were soon rewarded when Juan Mata hit the net from a free-kick with twenty minutes left on the clock. This was followed by the equalizer courtesy of Anthony Martial's curler in the 76th minute.

The winner came in the form of a late goal from former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez, who was previously reported to have had a bust-up with Mourinho, to take off some pressure off the Portuguese boss.

Mourinho has had a torrid time in recent weeks as Manchester United continued its dismal form in a series of win-less games in all competitions. There were even reports suggesting he was going to be sacked regardless of the result against Newcastle.

Following the much-needed victory on Saturday, footage from the game emerged showing the Portuguese boss walking towards the tunnel and saying something while looking into a camera.

Mourinho's remarks were reportedly made in Portuguese and have been branded as possibly offensive.

As part of the investigation, the FA will check the footage and get it translated. They will then decide the next course of action.

If the United manager is found to be guilty of using offensive or abusive language, he could face a touchline ban.

Manchester United fans were far from happy with the news, even stating that the FA is attacking the club. They have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter:


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
