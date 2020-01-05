Gabigol to Chelsea, Batshuayi to Villa and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 5th January 2020

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Could Chelsea sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Chelsea transfer news roundup for the day. With £121.8 million changing hands across Europe’s top 5 leagues in the current transfer window already, it’s expected that Frank Lampard’s Blues – who reportedly have a war chest of over £150 million – will make a move soon. And so naturally, there are plenty of rumours to digest. Here are today’s top stories.

Chelsea snubbed on Alaba

Reports emerged yesterday that Chelsea were considering a £60 million move for Bayern Munich’s Austrian full-back David Alaba, largely because it appears that their top target – Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell – is going to be unavailable.

However, they may need to find another option, because The Independent is reporting today that Bayern’s head coach Hansi Flick has stated that Alaba is not for sale under any circumstances. The versatile Austrian reportedly has just 18 months remaining on his contract, but that doesn’t seem to matter in this case.

Batshuayi and Giroud to Aston Villa?

After losing first-choice striker Wesley to a serious knee injury on New Year’s Day, it looks like Aston Villa will be in the market for a new goalscorer this month, and The Guardian is reporting that the Villains could be interested in both of Chelsea’s backup strikers, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

The report claims that the moves may hinge on whether Villa sell star man Jack Grealish, but boss Dean Smith has stated that a transfer for Grealish is not going to happen. Sky Sports however is reporting that Villa’s move for Batshuayi may be a loan one, which could make more sense than an outright transfer.

'Gabigol' to Stamford Bridge?

The Guardian is reporting that with Giroud and Batshuayi expected to depart Stamford Bridge, Frank Lampard could instead turn to Gabriel Barbosa as his new striking option. The Brazilian – otherwise known as ‘Gabigol’ – has scored 25 goals in 29 appearances for Flamengo during his current loan move from Inter Milan.

The Daily Express is affirming Lampard’s interest in bringing Gabigol to Chelsea – and states that the club may offer Giroud to Inter as a makeweight in the move. If the Blues do want him, according to the Guardian’s report, they may have to fight off London rivals West Ham to secure his signature.

Lyon warn Chelsea off Dembele

Another forward Chelsea have been linked to is Lyon’s French striker Moussa Dembele, but if a report in the Telegraph is anything to go by, Frank Lampard may be forced to look elsewhere as it appears that the French side do not want to sell under any circumstances.

According to the report, Lyon have outright stated in the media that they wish to keep Dembele for the “seasons to come”, despite Chelsea apparently considering a cash-plus-Giroud move for the forward. The Telegraph does say that it’ll likely be up to Dembele whether he wants to push for a move, though, so it may be worth keeping an eye on this one.

