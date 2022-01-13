Gabon vs Ghana Prediction and Betting tips | 14th January 2022

Gabon and Ghana lock horns in a key Group C match at the 2021 AFCON at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Friday.

Gabon managed to record a narrow win over Comoros in their opening fixture on Monday, despite star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing out due to COVID-19.

Ghana put up a good fight against Morocco but fell to a 1-0 loss as Sofiane Boufal scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute. This is a do-or-die fixture for the Black Stars, as a loss here would bring an end to their campaign, as Morocco are expected to overcome Comoros in the other Group C fixture taking place on Friday.

Gabon vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings across all competitions between the two sides, but the two sides have not squared off in over a decade.

Ghana hold the upper hand over their southern rivals and lead 5-3 in wins while three games between the two sides have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting in the AFCON between them, though they have met in the qualifiers for the 1990 edition, with both sides recording a home win and Gabon defeating Ghana on penalties.

Gabon recorded three wins in their eight competitive fixtures in 2021 while Ghana managed a win in six of their eight games.

Ghana have made it into the knockout stage of the competition in every edition of the competition since 2008.

Gabon have made it to the knockout stage just twice and have just seven wins in the competition to date.

Gabon vs Ghana Prediction

Gabon were far from convincing in their win over Comoros and were the second-best side in terms of possession, pass accuracy and attempted shots. If Aubameyang does not return to the squad, they might struggle against the four-time champions.

Ghana struggled in the warm-up game against Algeria and they looked shaky against Morocco as well. They have a solid squad and are expected to bounce back here.

Nonetheless, a low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Gabon vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Gabon have scored in nine of their last 10 games across all competitions; Ghana have scored in seven of their last 10 games across all competitions)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in just three of Ghana's last 10 games; Gabon have not scored more than one goal in nine of their last 10 outings)

Edited by Peter P