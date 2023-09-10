Gabriel Magalhaes' partner Gabrielle reacts on social media as Arsenal star makes debut for Brazil

Gabriel Magalhaes' girlfriend Gabrielle Figueiredo recently took to Instagram and uploaded a few pictures from Brazil's CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifier fixture against Bolivia, where the Arsenal defender made his international debut.

Brazil locked horns with Bolivia on September 9 (Saturday) at Estadio Estatal Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença. Selecao recorded an easy win (5-1) over their CONMEBOL rivals as Rodrygo (27', 53') and Neymar (61', 90+3') scored twice each while Raphinha (47') also found the back of the net once.

Pairing with Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos in the backline, Gabriel Magalhaes turned out for the first time for the Selecao.

The 25-year-old's girlfriend, Gabrielle Figueiredo took to social media and uploaded a few snaps from Brazil's most recent match. In the pictures, she can be seen supporting the former Lille star from the stands.

"WHAT A NIGHT! I have almost 300 media from yesterday please help!" She captioned the post.

Figueiredo was wearing Brazil's home shirt which had her boyfriend's name and number written on it. In addition to that, the couple also shared a selfie in the same post where Figueiredo was seen kissing the Arsenal star on his cheek. The 25-year-old also reacted to his post by commenting "My Love".

However, the Arsenal defender had to be subbed out before the final whistle on his debut because he was suffering from knee pain.

Gabriel Magalhaes's injury can be a major setback for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

According to Goal, Gabriel Magalhaes was seen applying ice to his right knee after he was substituted in the 85th minute of the match against Bolivia. Magalhaes' potential injury can be a major setback for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal because he has been a crucial part of the playing XI for the Gunners.

The 25-year-old has been a regular starter for Mikel Arteta as he has made 122 appearances for the Premier League club since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2020. Arsenal already suffered a major blow earlier this season after Jurrien Timber got ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

The Dutch defender joined the Gunners from Ajax for a transfer fee of £34 million plus a possible further £4.5m in add-ons. Timber only made two appearances for Arsenal before he suffered the injury.