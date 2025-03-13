Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Round 28 of Turkish Super Lig gets underway on Friday when Galatasaray play host to Antalyaspor at Rams Park. Emre Belozoglu’s men head into the weekend desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last 17 meetings since April 2016.

Galatasaray returned to winning ways last Sunday as they edged out Alanyaspor 2-1 when the two sides squared off at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Before that, Okan Buruk’s side were involved in four back-to-back stalemates, a run which saw them crash out of the Europa League as they lost 6-3 on aggregate against AZ Alkmaar in their knockout-stage playoff clash.

Galatasaray remain the only unbeaten side in Super Lig this season, claiming 21 wins and five draws from their 26 games to collect 68 points and sit seven points clear at the top of the table.

Antalyaspor, on the other hand, netted two goals after the 90th-minute mark to snatch a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Caykur Rizespr at the New Antalya Stadium last time out.

Belozoglu’s men had lost their previous two outings, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Besiktas in the Turkiye Kupasi on February 25, one week before losing 3-0 at the hands of Fenerbahce in the league.

Antalyaspor have picked up 33 points from their 26 Super Lig matches so far and sit 10th in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Caykur Rizespor.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 22 of the last 42 meetings between the two teams.

Antalyaspor have picked up just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Galatasaray are on a five-game winning streak against Belozoglu’s men and are unbeaten in their last 17 clashes since a 4-2 loss in April 2016.

Antalyaspor have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches in the league, losing five and picking up two draws since the start of November.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Prediction

While Antalyaspor will be looking to build on their win over Rizespor, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Galatasaray side who have been near impenetrable at home this season. Buruk’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Antalyaspor

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: First to score - Galatasaray (Buruk’s men have opened the scoring in their last five games against Antalyaspor)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

