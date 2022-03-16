Galatasaray vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to NEF Stadyumu in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The first leg fixture at the Camp Nou last week ended in a goalless draw. The hosts secured a 2-1 win at home over arch-rivals Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig as Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu bagged a first-half brace. They will be banking on their home advantage to secure an upset against the La Liga giants here.

The Catalans continued their winning run in the league with a 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday night. This was their fourth win in a row in the Spanish top-flight.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Last week's game was the first encounter in the Europa League between the two sides and also the first one in the knockout stages of UEFA competitions. The previous eight games took place in the group stage of the Champions League.

As expected, the Blaugrana have been the better side in this fixture and lead 5-1 in wins while three games have ended in draws.

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Barcelona form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Team News

Galatasaray

Arda Turan, Halil Dervişoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Alpaslan Öztürk, Işık Kaan Arslan and İsmail Çipe were out of the squad in the game against Besiktas. Turan and Dervisoglu are out injured while Kaan Arslan has resumed training. The rest of the players face late fitness tests ahead of this game. Fatih Ozturk remains sidelined with health problems.

Injured: Arda Turan, Halil Dervişoğlu, Fatih Ozturk

Doubtful: Barış Alper Yılmaz, Alpaslan Öztürk, Işık Kaan Arslan, İsmail Çipe

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Xavi is expected to be without the services of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde, and Moussa Wagué due to injuries.

Gavi returns from a one-game suspension while Dani Alves has not been included in the squad for the round of 16 fixtures and remains unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde, Moussa Wage

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dani Alves

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-5-1): Inaki Pena (GK); Omar Elabdellaoui, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick Van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar, Berkan Kutlu; Olimpiu Morutan, Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu; Mostafa Mohamed

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK); Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have enjoyed a great run in recent fixtures and are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions. They have scored four goals in four of their last six games across all competitions and this goalscoring form will be an advantage for them here.

The hosts have looked a little shaky throughout the season but have not lost a game at home in the Europa League thus far. It is expected to be a close game but the Catalans should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona

Edited by Peter P