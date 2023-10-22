Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2023

Two in-form sides square off in Group A of the UEFA Champions League as Galatasaray play host to Bayern Munich at Rams Park on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run while the Turkish outfit set out in search of a seventh consecutive win across all competitions.

Galatasaray maintained their sensational early-season form as they picked up a 2-1 victory over rivals Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Okan Buruk’s men have now won six matches on the bounce across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five since a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen on September 20.

Galatasaray now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they kicked off the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Copenhagen on September 20, two weeks before stunning Manchester United in a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Like the host, Bayern Munich turned in another superb team performance as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Tuchel’s men have now won their last three matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in 11 consecutive games, claiming nine wins and two draws since their 3-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on August 12.

Following wins over Manchester United and Copenhagen in their opening two matches, Bayern currently sit at the top of Group A, two points and one place above Galatasaray.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Galatasaray and Bayern Munich, with the German side claiming a 3-1 victory when the sides met in a friendly back in August 2000.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their 17 matches across all competitions this season, picking up 14 wins and three draws so far.

Bayern Munich are on a three-match winning streak, while Galatasaray have won their last seven matches across all competitions since the last week of September.

Tuchel’s men have won 10 of their last 11 away matches across all competitions, with a thrilling 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig on September 30 being the exception.

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Galatasaray and Bayern Munich have flown out of the blocks this season and, given their current form, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Rams Park.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, Bayern Munich boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we see them claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-3 Bayern Munich

Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bayern to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Bayern’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Galatasaray’s last eight games)