Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they go head-to-head at Rams Park on Wednesday. The Turkish powerhouse head into the weekend on a 24-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Galatasaray needed a second-half penalty from Victor Osimhen to salvage a 1-1 draw against Hatayspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Mersin Stadium last Friday.

Okan Buruk’s men remain the only side yet to suffer defeat in the Turkish top flight this season, claiming 16 wins and three draws from their 19 matches to sit six points clear at the top of the table.

Galatasaray now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, claiming three wins and three draws from their six matches to sit sixth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Dynamo Kyiv wrapped up their mid-season friendly schedule in style as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over CSKA Sofia at the Gloria Sports Arena last Tuesday.

Head coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi will hope that result can catalyze an upturn in form in the Europa League, where they have lost each of their six matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Dynamo Kyiv’s woeful campaign in Europe has been down to their struggles at both ends of the pitch, conceding 15 goals already while scoring just once.

Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between the two teams, with Dynamo Kyiv claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in a friendly back in April 2022.

Dynamo Kyiv are unbeaten in four of their most recent five competitive matches, picking up two wins and two draws since the start of December.

Galatasaray have gone 13 consecutive home games without defeat across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and three draws since the start of September.

Dynamo Kyiv have won just one of their last five competitive away matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since late October.

Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Galatasaray will be excited to go up against a Dynamo Kyiv side who have been the whipping boys of the Europa League. We anticipate a one-sided affair at Rams Park, with the Turkish powerhouse claiming all three points.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Galatasaray’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five matches)

