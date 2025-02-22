Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2025

Galatasaray will entertain arch-rivals Fenerbahce at Rams Park in a top-of-the-table Turkish Super Lig clash on Monday. The hosts have an unbeaten record in 23 league games thus far and have a six-point lead over the second-placed Yellow Canaries.

Cimbom met Rizespor in their previous league outing last week and registered a 2-1 away win thanks to Victor Osimhen's brace. They played AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs second leg on Thursday and were held to a 2-2 draw.

Osimhen and Roland Sallai scored in the second half to level the scores but Alkmaar progressed to the round of 16 with a 6-3 win on aggregate.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions. They hosted Kasımpaşa in the Super Lig last week and registered a 3-1 win. Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a brace.

Their winning streak across all competitions ended on Thursday as they were held to a 2-2 away draw by Anderlecht in the Europa League. En-Nesyri scored in the fourth minute and Yusuf Akçiçek leveled the score in the 63rd minute. They booked their place in the round of 16 with a 5-2 win on aggregate.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals contest the Intercontinental Derby and have met 279 times in competitive games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 101 wins. Cimbom are not far behind with 87 wins and 91 games have ended in draws.

Galatasaray registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in September, avenging their home loss from last season.

Fenerbahce have won just one of their last six meetings against the hosts, failing to score in four games in that period.

Both teams have conceded 23 goals in 23 league games thus far and the Yellow Canaries have outscored the hosts 60-59 in that period.

Cimbom have suffered just one loss in the Super Lig since November 2023, with that loss coming at home against the visitors.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Cimbom have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the Super Lig this season, winning 20 of the 23 games. They are unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions and have scored at least three goals in 10 games in that period. They have won just one of their last nine Super Lig home meetings against the visitors, with five ending in draws.

Yunus Akgün has missed the last five games with an injury and faces a late fitness test. Mauro Icardi is a lengthy absentee while Alvaro Morata will also miss this crucial match.

The Yellow-Navy Blues head into the match on a 15-game unbeaten streak, recording 11 wins, and will look to build on that form. They have won their three league games in 2025, scoring nine goals.

José Mourinho will be without the services of long-term absentees Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao. Caglar Soyuncu and Diego Carlos are also not an option for this match and Sebastian Szymanski returns from a suspension.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form and considering their goalscoring record, they are expected to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Fenerbahce

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

