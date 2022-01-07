Galatasaray vs Giresunspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

The Turkish Super Lig makes its return at the weekend for the first time this year and will see Galatasaray host Giresunspor at the Nef Stadyumu on Sunday.

Galatasaray are currently struggling under long-time manager Fatih Terim. They were knocked out of the Turkiye Kupasi in their last outing as they lost on penalties to second-tier side Denizlispor. The defeat means the hosts have now won just one of their last eight games across all competitions.

Galatasaray currently sit 10th in the league table with 27 points from 19 games. They are much closer to the relegation zone than at the top of the table.

Like their hosts, Giresunspor were knocked out of the cup competition last time out as they lost 2-1 to Antalyaspor. They have now lost three straight games across all competitions after losing just once in their seven games prior.

The visitors sit 14th in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 22 points after 19 games. They will now be looking to get back to winning ways when they play at the weekend.

Galatasaray vs Giresunspor Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Galatasaray and Giresunspor. The home team have won both games.

The most recent of their meetings came in the opening game week of the Turkish Super Lig. The game was a tense affair as it saw each team down to 10 men by the hour mark. Galatasaray ultimately won the game 2-0.

Galatasaray Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Giresunspor Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Galatasaray vs Giresunspor Team News

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne and Arda Turan are injured and will miss Saturday's game. Alpaslan Ozturk has tested positive for COVID and will not play any part in the game.

Mostafa Mohamed and Sofiane Feghouli are away on international duty and will be unavailable.

Marcao and Kerem Akturkoglu have been suspended from the game.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Christian Luyindama, Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Mbaye Diagne, Arda Turan

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alpaslan Ozturk, Mostafa Mohamed, Sofiane Feghouli

Suspended: Marcao, Kerem Akturkoglu

Giresunspor

Mamadou Diarra is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards while Hamidou Traore and Souleymane Doukara are away on international duty.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mamadou Diarra

Unavailable: Hamidou Traore, Souleymane Doukara

Galatasaray vs Giresunspor Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Cipe; DeAndre Yedlin, Isik Kaan Arslan, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyali, Aytac Kara, Berkan Kutlu, Olimpiu Morutan; Halil Dervisoglu, Alexandru Cicaldau

Giresunspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Okan Kocuk; Zeki Yavru, Douglas, Alexis Perez, Aziz Behich; Joey Pelupessey, Flavio; Shapi Suleymanov, Fousseni Diabate, Serginho; Ibrahima Balde

Galatasaray vs Giresunspor Prediction

Galatasaray are struggling at the moment with just one win in their last seven games across all competitions. They have however just lost two home league games all season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage.

Giresunspor are on a run of three consecutive losses and have lost four of their last five games. They are one of the lower-scoring sides in the division but have quite a solid defense as they have conceded the fewest goals for teams outside the European spots. The visitors could nick a point against a struggling Galatasaray.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Giresunspor

Edited by Shardul Sant