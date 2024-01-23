Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Galatasaray will invite Istanbulspor to the Rams Park in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday.

The hosts made it three wins on the trot on Sunday, defeating third-placed Trabzonspor 5-1 in an away meeting. Wilfried Zaha and Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu bagged braces in a win that helped the reigning champions go level on points with Fenerbahce, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Samsunspor last week.

The visitors returned to winning ways after seven games on Monday, recording a 1-0 win over Kayserispor. Ali Yasar bagged the only goal of the match in stoppage time to help his team to their third win of the season.

A win might help the hosts secure pole position in the league standings while a win for the visitors will be crucial in reducing the gap between them and the other three teams in the relegation zone.

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 111 times across all competitions, including friendlies. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 75 wins. The visitors have 13 wins in this fixture and 23 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 4-1 win on aggregate. They made it five wins on the trot against their local rivals with a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Istanbulspor are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording one win.

Galatasaray have a 100% record at home in the league this season and are unbeaten in the league at home since September 2022.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 12 goals in 21 games. On the flip side, the visitors have the worst attacking record, scoring 15 goals in 21 games.

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Prediction

Cimbom are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. They have found their goalscoring boots in 2024, finding the back of the net 15 times in five games. Across all competitions, they have suffered just two losses at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Okan Buruk welcomed back Mauro Icardi from a lengthy injury layoff last week as the striker made an appearance from the bench. The former Inter Milan striker is in contention to start here.

Boğalar registered their first win of the year in their previous outing and will look to continue that form. It was also their first away win of the season, which helped manager Osman Zeki Korkmaz get his reign at the club off to a winning start.

They have suffered eight losses in their travels this season, failing to score five times in that period, and might struggle here. They are unbeaten in their last three games, which bodes well for them.

Nonetheless, considering Galatasaray's dominance in this fixture and impressive home record this season, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Istanbulspor

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score or assist any time - Yes