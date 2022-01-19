Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22

Two sides in contrasting form in the Turkish Super Lig square off on Thursday as Galatasaray play host to Kasimpasa at the Nef Stadyumu.

The Aslanlar head into the game on a three-game losing streak, while the visitors have won each of their last four games on the bounce.

Galatasaray’s poor string of results this season continued on Sunday when they fell to a humbling 4-2 defeat against Hatayspor.

The Aslanlar have now lost each of their most recent three games, while winning just one of their last 10 across all competitions.

This poor form has seen Galatasaray drop to 13th place in the Super Lig table after picking up just 27 points from 21 games.

In stark contrast, Kasimpasa continued to rise up the standings as they claimed a 2-0 win over Giresunspor last time out.

Umit Sengul’s men have now won each of their last four games in all competitions, including a 5-3 win over Kocaelispor in the Turkish Cup.

This fine turnaround has seen Kasimpasa pull three points clear of the relegation places as they sit in 17th place with 21 points from 21 games.

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Head-To-Head

Galatasaray have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from their last 26 encounters. Kasimpasa have managed just three wins in that time, while six games have ended in draws.

Galatasaray Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Kasimpasa Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Team News

Galatasaray

Mostafa Mohamed and Sofiane Feghouli are currently on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Taylan Antalyali and Berkan Kutlu have both been ruled out through suspension, while Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui and Mbaye Diagne are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Fernando Muslera, Omar Elabdellaoui, Mbaye Diagne

Suspended: Taylan Antalyali, Berkan Kutlu

Unavailable: Mostafa Mohamed, Sofiane Feghouli

Kasimpasa

Jeffrey Bruma, Nicolai Jorgensen and Valentin Eysseric are all on the Kasimpasa injury table and are out of contention for Thursday’s game.

Injured: Jeffrey Bruma, Nicolai Jorgensen, Valentin Eysseric

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ismail Cipe; Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Sacha Boey; Alexandru Cicaldau, Berkan Kutlu; Ryan Babel, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Emre Kilinc; Hilal Dervisoglu

Kasimpasa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Okan Kocuk; Hayrullah Bilazer, Mamadou Diarra, Alexis Pérez, Aziz Behich; Joey Pelupessy, Flávio; Zeki Yavru, Fousseni Diabaté; Serginho; Ibrahima Baldé

Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Prediction

While Galatasaray have been superior in their previous encounters, Kasimpasa head into Thursday’s game as the in-form side. We anticipate the visitors will frustrate the hosts' efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Kasimpasa

Edited by Ashwin