Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Galatasaray will host Konyaspor at the Rams Park Stadyumu on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have had disappointing results in recent games but remain firmly in the driving seat in the title race as they target a 25th Super Lig title.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Hatayspor last time out in the league and fully deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing. They turned their attention to continental action on Tuesday, playing out a 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League as they once again spurned multiple chances to clinch maximum points.

Konyaspor, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season and are still searching for their first win of the year. They played out a 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa in their last match and looked set to be headed toward all three points following Mehmet Nayir's go-ahead strike in the 82nd minute before their opponents leveled things up for a third and final time minutes later.

Trending

The visitors, who sit 13th in the table with 21 points, are five points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap when they face the league leaders on Saturday.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Galatasaray and Konyaspor. The home side have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been nine draws between the two clubs.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Cimbom are the highest-scoring side in the Super Lig this season with a goal tally of 52.

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Prediction

Galatasaray are on a remarkable 25-game unbeaten streak, although three of their last four matches have ended in draws. They are one of just two teams in the Turkish top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf and will fancy their chances of a win here.

Konyaspor are winless in their last five league matches and have won just one of their last eight games in the competition. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form could see the visitors suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Konyaspor

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback