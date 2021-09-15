Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Galatasaray and Lazio get their Europa League campaign underway when they face off at the Türk Telekom Arena on Thursday.

The two sides, who have been drawn in Group E of the continental tournament, failed to pick up a win over the weekend and will be seeking to bounce back from their respective performances.

Galatasaray failed to return to winning ways last Sunday when they played out a 2-2 draw away to Trabzonspor.

Fatih Terim’s men bottled a two-goal lead as Andreas Cornelius and Anthony Nwakaeme scored to hand the hosts a well-deserved draw.

It was the second straight game in which the Turkish side blew a two-goal lead after playing out a 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa in their previous outing.

Galatasaray saw off Danish side Randers 3-2 in the final round of the Europa League qualifiers and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Meanwhile, Lazio’s blistering form came to a halt last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against AC Milan.

In an action-packed contest, Raphael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in either half to hand the Rossoneri all three points.

Prior to that, Lazio were on a run of seven games without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws.

Maurizio Sarri will hope his side can quickly bounce back from their weekend defeat and begin their European quest on a winning note.

Galatasaray vs Lazio Head-To-Head

This is the third-ever meeting between the sides. Lazio head into the game as the superior side in their previous two meetings, claiming one win and one draw.

Galatasaray Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Lazio Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Galatasaray vs Lazio Team News

Galatasaray

The Turkish giants will be without the services of Emre Kilinc, Sofiane Feghouli, Sacha Boey, Arda Turan, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Omar Elabdellaoui, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Emre Kilinc, Sofiane Feghouli, Sacha Boey, Arda Turan, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Omar Elabdellaoui

Suspended: None

Lazio

Bobby Adekanye remains the only injury concern for the visitors as he continues his journey back from a knee injury.

Injured: Bobby Adekanye

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Lazio Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Christian Luyindama, Alpaslan Öztürk, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Olimpiu Moruțan, Ryan Babel; Mbaye Diagne

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Ciro Immobile

Galatasaray vs Lazio Prediction

Galatasaray head into Thursday’s game on the back of impressive results and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run. Despite their defeat last time out, Lazio have been in solid form as well and will seek an immediate return to winning ways.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Lazio

