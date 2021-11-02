Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this week and will see Galatasaray host Lokomotiv Moscow at the Nef Stadyumu on Thursday.

Galatasaray have performed very well in their Europa League campaign and are unbeaten in their three games so far. They beat Lazio 1-0 in their opening game before playing out a goalless draw against Olympique Marseille in their next game. The Istanbul-based club then beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 away from home in their last Europa League outing.

The hosts sit top of Group E with seven points from three games. They will be looking to get the win on Thursday to get a foot in the knockout stages.

Lokomotiv Moscow on the other hand are winless in the European competition so far. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Olympique Marseille in their first game before losing their next two games, 2-0 to Lazio and 1-0 to Galatasaray.

Parovozy sit bottom of the group with just one point and need a win on Thursday to keep any hope of qualification alive.

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between the two sides. Galatasaray have won three of those games while Lokomotiv Moscow have won the other two.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture of Thursday's meeting which Galatasaray won 1-0.

Galatasaray Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-D-W

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-L-D

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Galatasaray

Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui and Sacha Boey all remain out with injuries. The trio will miss the game on Thursday.

Injured: Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui, Sacha Boey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow

Ze Luis, Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev, Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov and Murilo Cerqueira are all out injured and are not expected to feature against Galatasaray.

Injured: Ze Luis, Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev, Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov, Murilo Cerqueira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Ryan Babel; Mbaye Diagne

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guilherme Marinato; Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Tin Jedvaj, Pablo, Nayair Tiknizyan; Konstantin Maradishvili, Dmitriy Barinov, Alexis Beka Beka, Gyrano Kerk; Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Faustino Anjorin

Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Galatasaray have won two of their three games and have drawn the other. The Turkish side are also yet to concede in a surprisingly low-scoring group that has seen a combined six goals from all four teams.

Lokomotiv Moscow desperately need a win if they want to advance in the tournament. They go into the game on Thursday off back-to-back wins that ended an eight-game winless run. The home advantage could however see the hosts get the win.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Edited by Shardul Sant