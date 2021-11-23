Galatasaray vs Olympique Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League sees Galatasaray and Olympique Marseille lock horns at the Nef Stadyumu on Thursday night.

Galatasaray have performed decently on the European stage this season. They defeated Lazio 1-0 in their first game before playing out a goalless draw against Olympique Marseille on matchday two. They beat Lokomotiv Moscow in their third game before drawing 1-1 against the same opponents last time out.

Galatasaray sit top of the group with eight points from four games. They are unbeaten in the competition so far and can secure a place in the knockout stages with a win on Thursday.

Olympique Marseille are also unbeaten in their European campaign this season but are ironically winless as well. The French side have played four straight draws, two of which ended goalless.

Olympique Marseille sit third in the group with four points from four games and a goal difference of zero.

Galatasaray vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time back in September in the reverse fixture. The game, which ended goalless, saw Olympique Marseille dominate possession. The French side, however, failed to make the most of their dominance as they couldn't find the required incision in the attacking third.

Galatasaray Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D-W-D-W

Olympique Marseille (UEFA Europa League): D-D-D-D

Galatasaray vs Olympique Marseille Team News

Galatasaray

Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui and Sacha Boey have all been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Thursday's game.

Injured: Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui, Sacha Boey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille

Cengiz Under is dealing with a back injury and is expected to miss the game on Thursday. The Turkish international is the only injured player from the visitors' camp.

Injured: Cengiz Under

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray vs Olympique Marseille Predicted XI

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Sofiane Feghouli; Halil Dervisoglu

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Steve Mandanda; Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres; Konrad De La Fuente, Gerson, Matteo Guendouzi, Pol Lirola; Dimitri Payet; Arkadiusz Milik

Galatasaray vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Galatasaray can confirm a place in the knockout stages with a win on Thursday. They are winless in their last three games across all competitions and will look to change that this week.

Olympique Marseille are unbeaten and winless in the Europa League this campaign. They are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions but have won just two of them, drawing the other five. The points should be shared between the sides.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1-1 Olympique Marseille

