Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

The action resumes in the UEFA Europa League as Galatasaray and Sparta Prague go head-to-head at Rams Park in the playoff round on Thursday.

Both sides are currently firing on all cylinders and we anticipate an action-packed contest as they resume their quest for continental glory.

Galatasaray turned in another impressive team display as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Super Lig last Saturday.

Okan Buruk’s side have now won eight games on the trot, a run which has seen them pull clear at the top of the Super Lig table and also reach the quarter-finals of the Turkiye Kupasi.

Galatasaray now head to the Europa League after a 1-0 loss against Copenhagen in their Champions League Group A finale denied them a place in the knockout stages.

Sparta Prague, on the other hand, continued their charge to the Czech top-flight title as they cruised to a routine 3-0 victory over Karvina last Saturday.

Brian Priske’s men have now won 12 matches on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them open up a five-point lead at the top of the 1. Liga standings.

Sparta Prague now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they finished second in Group C after picking up 10 points from their six matches.

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Galatasaray and Sparta Prague, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Galatasaray are on an eight-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 12 outings, claiming 10 wins and two draws since December’s 1-0 loss to Copenhagen.

Sparta Prague have won all but one of their last 15 matches, with a 2-1 defeat against Rangers on November 9 being the exception.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in 12 consecutive home games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and one draw since October’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Both Galatasaray and Sparta Prague are currently in superb form and we anticipate a thrilling contest at Rams Park. However, Buruk’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Galatasaray 3-1 Sparta Prague

Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in six of Galatasaray’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last nine outings)