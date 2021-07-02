Gamba Osaka vs Chiangrai United prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Gamba Osaka and Chiangrai United will battle it out for three points in the AFC Champions League at the Stadion Lokomotiv on Sunday.

The two sides come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Bill scored a last-gasp equalizer to snatch a point for Chiangrai United after Leandro Pereira had put Osaka ahead in the 47th minute.

The draw left the two sides in second and third spots in the table. Gamba Osaka have garnered five points from three matches and are two points behind table-toppers Jeonbuk. Chiangrai United are one point below.

Gamba Osaka vs Chiangrai United Head-to-Head

Thursday's meeting was the first continental clash between the sides and they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Gamba Osaka are currently unbeaten in seven games in all competitions while Chiangrai United have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Chiangrai United form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Gamba Osaka vs Chiangrai United Team News

Gamba Osaka

Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho are both nursing injuries. Jun Ichimori is also sidelined.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai, Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Chiangrai United

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Thai outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka vs Chiangrai United Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Ryu Takao, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Patric

Chiangrai United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Apirak Worawong (GK); Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Sarawut Inpaen; Sanukran Thinjom, Phiyiwat Sukjitthammakul, Ji-Hun Cho, Wasan Homsan; Felipe Amorim, Bill, Akarawin Sawasdee

Gamba Osaka vs Chiangrai United Prediction

A lot will ride on the outcome of this game and both sides are likely to play in a cautious way.

Gamba Osaka are favorites in the match and need a victory to avoid falling further off Jeonbuk at the summit of the table. We are predicting a narrow victory for the Japanese side in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-0 Chiangrai United

