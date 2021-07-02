Sport Recife vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sport Recife and Palmeiras will battle it out for three points in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

This matchday nine fixture will pit third against 15th in the table. The hosts sit just above the relegation zone, having garnered six points from eight matches played so far. Palmeiras are two points off the top with 16 points accrued from eight matches.

Sport Recife come into this game off the back of a goalless draw away to Santos on Thursday.

Palmeiras picked up a 2-1 away victory over Internacional a day earlier. Deyverson and Danilo scored goals in each half to give Alviverde all three points.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Sport Recife vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Palmeiras have a marginally better record in the last 27 games they have played against Sport Recife.

The Sao Paulo outfit have 12 wins to their name, while Recife were victorious on 11 occasions. Four previous matches between the sides ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Willian scored a first-half goal to give Palmeiras a 1-0 away win.

Palmeiras are currently on a good run of form that has seen them win four of their last five league games. Sport Recife are winless in four.

Sport Recife form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Palmeiras form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Sport Recife vs Palmeiras Team News

Sport Recife

Four players have been sidelined through injury for the home side. Sander (foot), Iago Maidana (abdominal), Joao Igor (knee), Patric and Leandro Barcia (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Jonas Toro is a doubt for the fixture but there are no suspension concerns for coach Umberto Louzer.

Injuries: Iago Maidana, Sander, Leandro Barcia. Joao Igor, Patric

Doubtful: Jonas Toro

Suspension: None

Palmeiras

The visitors have forward Gabriel Veron ruled out with a thigh injury. Defender Benjamin Kuscevic will also miss out through suspension following his second-half red card against Internacional.

The trio of Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina and Weverton are currently disputing the Copa America with their respective nations.

Injury: Gabriel Veron

Suspension: Benjamin Kuscevic

Sport Recife vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson dos Santos (GK); Junior Tavares, Sabino Monteiro, Rafael Thyere, Hayner; Jose Welison, Marcao; Everaldo, Thiago Neves, Meira Neilton; Andre

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jaison (GK); Renan Victor, Victor Luis, Luan Garcia, Marcos Rocha; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Breno Lopes, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa; Deyverson

Sport Recife vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras are favorites in this game and the 10-time champions need a victory to keep their title ambitions on track.

The home side have struggled to get going this season and Palmeiras' superior firepower could play a key role in determing this tie.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Palmeiras.

Prediction: Sport Recife 0-1 Palmeiras

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Peter P