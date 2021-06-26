Gamba Osaka vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Gamba Osaka are set to play Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Lokomotiv Stadium on Monday in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Gamba Osaka come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Gavin Lee's Tampines Rovers yesterday in the AFC Champions League. Goals from Brazilian forwards Patric and Leandro Pereira ensured victory for Masanobu Matsunami's Gamba Osaka.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, on the other hand, beat Alongkorn Thongaum's Chiangrai United 2-1 yesterday in the AFC Champions League. Goals from midfielder Lee Seung-gi and Brazilian striker Gustavo sealed the deal for Kim Sang-sik's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Young forward Ekanit Panya scored the consolation goal for Chiangrai United.

Gamba Osaka vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Gamba Osaka have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2015, with Gamba Osaka beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2. Goals from Brazilian forward Patric, midfielder Shu Karata and right-back Koki Yonekura secured the win for Gamba Osaka. Brazilian winger Leandro Pereira and Spanish striker Urko Vera scored the goals for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Gamba Osaka form guide in AFC Champions League: W

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors form guide in AFC Champions League: W

Gamba Osaka vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Team News

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka manager Masanobu Matsunami will be unable to call upon the services of attacker Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho, who are both nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability goalkeeper Jun Ichimori.

Injured: Shin Won-ho, Haruto Shirai

Doubtful: Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Meanwhile, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will be without left-back Lee Ju-yong, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran right-back Choi Chul-soon. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Kim Sang-sik is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lee Ju-yong

Doubtful: Choi Chul-soon

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Predicted XI

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Ryu Takao, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Kohei Okuno, Shu Karata, Takashi Usami, Patric

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Bum-young, Lee Yong, Koo Ja-ryong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Modou Barrow, Lee Seung-gi, Choi Young-jun, Takahiro Kunimoto, Kim Seung-dae, Gustavo

Gamba Osaka vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Prediction

Gamba Osaka have enjoyed a good start to their AFC Champions League campaign. They have struggled in the J1 League this year, and will be hoping for some better performances in this competition.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, on the other hand, are 2nd in the the K League 1. They produced a good performance against Chiangrai United in their opening game in the AFC Champions League, but will have to be wary of Gamba Osaka' qualities.

A close encounter is on the cards, and a draw could seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Gamba Osaka 1-1 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

