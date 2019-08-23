Gameweek 3 - Top Five Players for Fantasy Premier League 2019

The 2019/20 Premier League season is well and truly underway and the transfer market has already gone into overdrive with many managers activating their wildcards. Price rises and falls have been aplenty and it is important to recognize the early season standout performers to get an early lead in your mini leagues.

With that in mind, I have focused this week’s picks primarily on attackers, and all of these are good long-term selections for your squad as well as potentially explosive picks for GW 3.

1) Raheem Sterling (Bou)

Sterling has started the season on fire and looks to be Manchester City’s main goal threat as Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero both battle for game time in the striker position. The Englishman is arguably the only ‘essential’ player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and a visit to the South coast is all the invitation you need to jump on if you haven’t already.

No player has scored more goals than Sterling’s four and no midfielder has taken more shots than his 10, all of which were in the box. He also leads the way for ‘big chances’ (five) and shots on target (SoT) (6). City’s early dominance is exhibited in their attacking stats.

The champions top the table for goals scored (7), shots (44), shots in the box (SiB) (32), SoT (19) and ‘big chances’ (9). Although Bournemouth have conceded only two goals thus far, the fact they are ranked third worst for goal attempts allowed (30) indicates they have been fortunate thus far.

Only West Ham (10) have allowed opponents more ‘big chances’ than their six. One of the best captaincy options this week, Sterling deserves to be in your squad.

