Gameweek 30 Tips: 3 players to drop - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

'The Doc' may have value - but those fixtures look tough!

Welcome to the FPL tips for Gameweek 30. Here are the three players you need to drop for the coming weeks of Fantasy Premier League to strengthen your squad!

#1 Matt Doherty – Defender (£5.5m)

Goals: 3

Assists: 6

Clean Sheets: 6

Season Points: 111

Upcoming fixtures: CHE (A), BLANK, BUR (A) & MUN (H)

It was frustrating last week to see the Irishman come off the bench in a Wolves clean sheet (their 1st since GW24) and not get the clean sheet points! The primary reason behind looking away from Doherty is the fixtures for Wolves. They blank in two of their next four gameweeks and the only appealing fixture is Burnley – who are solid at home.

Doherty has 1 return in 5 games, has made only 3 key passes but has still registered 5 shots. I think it’s time to cash in (for those like me who brought him in at £4.4m) on him!

#2 Luke Shaw – Defender (£5.1m)

It's now 9 yellows for the season for Shaw

Goals: 1

Assists: 3

Clean Sheets: 6

Season Points: 73

Upcoming fixtures: ARS (A), BLANK, WAT (H) & WOL (A)

It feels like I’ve been picking on defenders this week but Luke Shaw is one yellow card away from a two-game suspension. United have a tidy little run but I’d be looking to invest in attacking assets for that run. As we know, Shaw isn’t famed for his attacking returns and hasn’t had a shot since they played Burnley in GW24! He’s still owned by 9.9% of FPL managers though.

The yellow cards are enough to steer me away for now.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Forward (£10.9m)

A penalty miss meant -1 points this week for FPL bosses!

Goals: 16

Assists: 6

Season Points: 157

Upcoming fixtures: MUN (H), BLANK, NEW (H)

Swapping Aguero to Aubameyang is possibly my worst move of the season and cost me a ton of points! Aubameyang has only started 1 of Arsenal's last 4 games and only has 1 attacking return in the last 8 games! The penalty miss against Spurs this week really hurt (not for me – I moved to Higuain) many managers.

With a tough game at home to United followed by a blank, uncertainty around minutes and a lack of form, I’d move away for now. He’s averaged 2.2 shots per 90 minutes over the last 5 games – lower than his season average of 3.55; so his attacking output is on the slide too!

