Gameweek 31 Tips: 3 players to pick - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Preview
49   //    16 Mar 2019, 02:39 IST

He's back in the team and back amongst the goals
Welcome to the FPL tips for Gameweek 31. Here are three players you need to pick for the coming Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League to strengthen your squad!

#1 Callum Wilson - Forward - (6.4m)

Goals: 11

Assists: 9

Total Points: 125

Upcoming Fixtures: NEW (H), LEI (A), BUR (H), BRI (A)

He's found his place in my team this Gameweek and should last until the end of the season. His fixtures are just too appealing and considering he's back in the team and already on the scoresheet, he is more of a no-brainer pick.

He passed the eye test in the game vs Huddersfield and should surely be in amongst the goals considering the easy fixtures.

#2 Sadio Mane - Midfielder - (9.9m)

Liverpool's Mane is in fine goal-scoring form!
Goals: 16

Assists: 2

Total Points: 173

Upcoming fixtures: FUL (A), TOT (H), SOU (A), CHE (H)

Mane could arguably be in the form of his life. He averages an attempt on goal every 35 minutes. He has had 67 shots in 30 Gameweeks, which is just over two a game. He has also scored 4 goals in his last 3 games! The stats speak for themselves really!

With Liverpool in the mix as title contenders, I'm sure big players like himself and Salah will be asked to retain their form and finish the season strong. Liverpool has fairly easy upcoming fixtures, with big games at home to Spurs and Chelsea as well. With Liverpool playing with such an offensive mindset, you'll expect to see Mane involved in more goals.

#3 Jamie Vardy - Forward - (9.0m)

Leicester's goal-machine, Jamie
Goals: 12

Assists: 4

Total points: 122

Upcoming fixtures: BUR (A), BOU (H), HUD (A), NEW (H)

With no upcoming blank and easy fixtures, this goal-scoring machine will be looking to continue his goal-scoring form and carry Leicester to more victories.

Like Mane, he has scored 4 goals in his last 3 games and has been a gem to watch. He averages an attempt every 36 minutes and has had a 50 per cent goal involvement over the course of the season, proving he is an essential player in the Leicester team. He is in my team of course, and has been brought in by 182000 managers for Gameweek 31.

