Gameweek 32 : 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your FPL cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad!

These might act as a nice little enabler and all of these picks have a double gameweek in GW32.

#1 Ben Foster - Goalkeeper (£4.6m)

Ben Foster has been in fine form for the Hornets this year!!

Clean sheets: 7

Season points: 110

Upcoming fixtures: MUN (A) & FUL (H), BLANK, ARS (H)

Lots of talk on the premium keepers ahead of this weekend but Ben Foster represents good value at £4.6m. He’s the 8th highest scoring goalkeeper this season and has the joint 3rd most saves this season alongside David De Gea.

He’s also 4th for bonus points this season amongst goalkeepers and averages 3.1 saves per game!

#2 Anthony Knockaert - Midfielder (£5.2m)

3 attacking returns in 4 for Knockaert!

Goals: 2

Assists: 6

Season points: 68

Upcoming fixtures: SOT (H) & CHE (A), BLANK, BOU (H) & CAR (H)

Brighton are a decent side at home this season and 3 of their next 4 fixtures come at the AMEX Stadium.

It’s well publicized that Knockaert has 3 attacking returns in his last 4 games (1 goal & 2 assists) and hopefully has nailed down a spot in the starting XI in starting the last 3 games.

Brighton still aren’t out of danger just yet and these next 4 fixtures are crucial - I’m sure Chris Hughton will be looking for 9 points out of 12 and there’s a £5.2m decent attacking option with 2 double gameweeks coming up for you to consider!

#3 Jeffrey Schlupp - Defender (£4.5m)

He's a player in decent form - It's 'Schlupp' to you if you bring him in or not!

Clean sheets: 2

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Season points: 77

Upcoming fixtures: HUD (H) & TOT (A), NEW (A), MCI (H)

Another well-touted asset ahead of DGW32 in the Twitter-sphere is Jeffrey Schlupp and one of his big appeals is that he plays out of position! Listed as a defender in FPL but he’s actually playing on the wing for Palace.

3 assists & 1 bonus point in his last 4 games is good returns in my eyes for a £4.5m defender! It’s worth noting that his underlying stats don’t look amazing (0.80 KP90 & 1.18Sh90) but it’s his value and a plum fixture against Huddersfield that make him an attractive proposition!

We’re always happy to help you out so if you have any queries or are interested in hearing our plans, pop us a DM on Twitter and we'll get back to you (@ndolamore or @FPL_Jim).

