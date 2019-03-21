Gameweek 32 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Lindelof comes up to the doubles with 2 nice looking fixtures.

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your FPL cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad!

These might act as a nice little enabler and all of these picks have a double gameweek in GW32.

#1 Victor Lindelof - Defender (£5.1m)

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Clean Sheets: 6

Season Points: 79

Upcoming fixtures: WAT (H) & WOL (A), BLANK, WHAM (H)

With 0 clean sheets in his last 3 games you might think I'm mad for suggesting him but there's a couple of reasons for doing so.

1) Double gameweek in GW32 - the obvious one

2) He plays Wolves in the second fixture of GW32 - who will have an eye on their semifinal tie with Watford.

At £5.1m I think he's well priced and a nice route into that United defence.

#2 Andros Townsend – Midfielder (£5.8m)

Do the underlying stats bode well for Andros Townsend?

Goals: 4

Assists: 4

Season Points: 104

Upcoming fixtures: HUD (H) & TOT (A), NEW (A), MCI (H)

A bit of a punt but anybody who plays against Huddersfield is worth looking at! Coming off the back of an assist in GW30 against Brighton and having taken 10 shots and produced 4 key passes in his last 3 games (including 2 shots in a 10 minute spell against Burnley in GW29) the underlying stats look pretty promising.

At £5.8m he also gives you funds to place elsewhere in your squad.

#3 Michy Batshuayi – Forward (£6.5m)

'Bats' has 2 goals in his last 4 games for Palace.

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Season Points: 23

Upcoming fixtures: HUD (H) & TOT (A), NEW (A), MCI (H)

Maybe I'm falling in love with Crystal Palace... or maybe I just like the enabling options there! Batshuayi averages 3.64 Shots/90 minutes and passes the eye test in terms of his positioning when you watch him play.

Another thing I like about him is that he's selfish - which is always good for an FPL asset! He's made only 1 key pass since joining the club and shoots on sight and that means he's more likely to score goals.

Up against a leaky Huddersfield defence and a defence in Newcastle that is susceptible to giving up the odd goal - I think he's worth £6.5m of anyone's money!

We’re always happy to help you out so if you have any queries or are interested in hearing our plans, pop us a DM on Twitter and we'll get back to you (@ndolamore or @FPL_Jim).

