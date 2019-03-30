×
Gameweek 32 Tips: 3 players to drop - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Feature
45   //    30 Mar 2019, 04:45 IST

A
Alisson

Welcome to the FPL tips for Gameweek 32. Here are three players you need to look to get rid of for the coming Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League to bring up some better assets!

It's a tough one this week because certain players have a Double Gameweek this week and they may not play next week... but here goes!

#1 Alisson - Goalkeeper - (£6.0m)

Back to back goals conceded for Liverpool! Not much chance of a goal from an LB who takes no shots is there?
Back to back goals conceded for Liverpool! Not much chance of a goal from an LB who takes no shots is there?

Clean Sheets: 17

Total points: 145

Upcoming fixtures: TOT (H), SOT (A), CHE (H)

"Jim - have you lost your mind. Why are you telling me to drop the top scoring goalkeeper in the game who has the most clean sheets?" I hear the masses shout!

Bear with me! I think there are better options out there for value in the goalkeeping position. Despite the fact that Liverpool have a nice fixture in GW33, we can't ignore tough fixtures in GW32 & GW34. I'd rather have a Liverpool defender than a Liverpool goalkeeper for example. It's a lot of money to tie up in my opinion...

#2 Lucas Digne - Defender - (£5.2m)

Chances for a goal or assist from Digne are looking slim.
Chances for a goal or assist from Digne are looking slim.
Goals: 3

Assists: 4

Clean Sheets: 8

Total points: 109

Upcoming fixtures: WHAM (A), ARS (H), FUL (A)

Everton are one of those clubs competing for the 'Who can get to the beach quicker' award... which is the trophy awarded to the team who put in sub-par performances because they've nothing to play for. Despite having 3 clean sheets in 4, Everton play 3 of the top 6 in their next 7 games which doesn't bode well.

Digne's attacking output has diminished somewhat too. He's taken 2 shots in 8 games and is operating at 0.15xA90 so the chances of an assist or a goal look slim. I'd be moving away from him personally!

#3 Roberto Pereyra - Midfielder - (£6.0m)

Pereyra has very little form going into a crucial period for the Hornets.
Pereyra has very little form going into a crucial period for the Hornets.

Goals: 6

Assists: 4

Total points: 111

Upcoming fixtures: MUN (A) & FUL (H), BLANK, ARS (H)

Pereyra is still owned by 9.1% of all teams but his attacking output has dropped off a cliff! He's without an attacking return in his last 8 appearances... and has only 1 goal in 16 games! He's also averaging 1.45Sh90 and 1.45KP90 and has only taken 1 shot in his last 4 appearances!

Watford will have 1 eye on their FA Cup campaign (hence why they blank in GW33) so may well rotate players in their DGW32 fixtures. At £6.0m, there are better options out there.

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Fantasy Premier League writer. Football fanatic and Leeds United fan. I'll give you my honest advice using whatever data I can get my hands on. I'll get it wrong at times but I'll ALWAYS stick by my word. On hand to support you with all your FPL needs. Reach out to me on Twitter @FPL_Jim! Oh... and I'm an all round great bloke!
