Gameweek 35 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Feature
86   //    18 Apr 2019, 01:55 IST

Ings could be a nice differential with 2 fixtures in GW35!
Ings could be a nice differential with 2 fixtures in GW35!

Folks can you believe there are only 4 weeks left of the season!! I had a nice green arrow (3rd on the bounce!) after my wildcard this week with Lucas Moura proving my differential! I've also taken up a new job and I'm out the house around 14 hours every day... so I'm sorry I've not been as regular on here!

So here are my 3 budget picks ahead of DGW 35 for under £7m!

#1 Danny Ings - Forward (£5.4m)

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Season points: 80

Upcoming fixtures: NEW (A) & WAT (A), BOU (H), WHAM (A)

I think Ings could be a sly pick this week and sneak under the radar this week. Southampton have a nice run of fixtures now until the end of the season with none of the top 6 and finishing the season at already relegated Huddersfield.

Ings averages 2.88Sh90 and after coming back from injury again this year I think he'll finish with a bang! He's only £5.4m and I expect him to start at least 1 of the DGW games!


Iwobi is clearly a great talent - can he deliver some good end product for FPL bosses?
Iwobi is clearly a great talent - can he deliver some good end product for FPL bosses?
#2 Alex Iwobi - Midfielder (£5.4m)

Goals: 3

Assists: 6

Season points: 84

Upcoming fixtures: CPAL (H) & WOL (A), LEI (A), BRI (H)

Iwobi really is an 'all the gear - no idea' type of player. He's got the silky skills but a real vampire player - can't bear a cross! I just think he's worth a look with Arsenal focusing on European glory and that could open the door for Iwobi to get some minutes in the prem. I was surprised at his returns this year too given he's only started 21 games this season. He's another one priced quite nicely and worth a look if you're chasing in your Mini Leagues!


Gray could be Gold in DGW35!
Gray could be Gold in DGW35!

#3 Andre Gray - Forward (£5.9m)

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Season points: 62

Upcoming fixtures: HUD(A) & SOU (H), WOL (H), CHE (A)

With Deeney getting himself a red card on Monday night against Arsenal it pretty much guarantees Gray starts in the league. They have a great DGW set of fixtures following by a home tie with Wolves - a repeat of their dramatic FA Cup semi final!

I've always been a fan of Andre Gray from his Burnley days and I think he'll do well with this run of fixtures. 5 shots in his last 2 games and missed a few chances against Arsenal too!

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Watford FC Danny Ings Alex Iwobi Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips Premier League Teams
