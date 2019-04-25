Gameweek 36 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Zaha races past Mustafi to slot home at the Emirates in GW35!

With DGW35 almost over, why not check out top three budget picks for GW36. With only three weeks left it's time for a final push in your Mini-League and for your Overall Rank. The Twitter community is buzzing for the final run-in and looking forward to a break in the off-season.

So here are my 3 budget picks for the Fantasy Premier League ahead of DGW 36 for under £7m.

#1 Wilfried Zaha - Forward (£6.8m)

Goals: 9

Assists: 8

Season points: 124

Upcoming fixtures: EVE (H), CAR (A), BOU (H)

A shock result from the weekend was Crystal Palace beating Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Eagles are a great side away from home and Wilfried Zaha is in some good form at the moment. One goal and three assists in his last five outings is a commendable return for a sub-£7m striker.

He has some favorable fixtures coming up and may well be playing for a move in the summer.

#2 Ryan Babel - Midfield (£5.5m)

Ryan Babel is a surprise pick who could give you points

Goals: 4

Assists: 4

Season points: 63

Upcoming fixtures: CAR (H), WOL (A), NEW (H)

Babel has quietly been hitting form over recent weeks for the already-relegated Fulham. He has three goals and one assist in his last five games. Back to back, clean sheets indicate Fulham are finding some late groove under Scott Parker and at £5.5m, the Dutchman is worth a punt.

He's a pivotal part of the attack for his team and could get points with some tasty fixtures coming up

#3 Seamus Coleman - Defender (£5.2m)

Everton's defensive record of late has been impressive!

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Season points: 105

Upcoming fixtures: CRY (A), BUR (H), TOT (A)

Everton have an immense defensive record of late and that has seemingly has coincided with the return of the Irishman. He's averaged 6.6ppg over the last five matches. Digne would have been the ideal option for his attacking threat but he has got a yellow flag next to his name.

The Toffees have kept clean sheets against Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal & Liverpool since GW29 and are turning into a team who can be trusted to not concede goals.