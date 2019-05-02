×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gameweek 37 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Preview
14   //    02 May 2019, 00:01 IST

Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League

With GW36 behind us, why not check out top three budget picks for GW37. With only three weeks left it's time for a final push in your Mini-League and for your Overall Rank. The Twitter community is buzzing for the final run-in and looking forward to a break in the off-season.

So here are my 3 budget picks for the Fantasy Premier League ahead of GW37 for under £7m.

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Defender (£4.5m)

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Clean Sheets: 12

Season points: 115

Upcoming fixtures: CAR (A), BOU (H)

Scoring over 100 points as a defender without scoring a goal is seriously impressive. His first full season as a Premier League footballer sees him 3rd in the league for tackles and 3rd for interceptions at the age of 21 is incredible.

At £4.5 with two nice looking fixtures he's a great option to start in your team for the next two games and value for money - there's no better defensive option in my opinion! Another 3 bonus points in a 0-0 draw is another reason to give him some serious consideration!

Advertisement

Another game... another goal for Jota!
Another game... another goal for Jota!

#2 Diogo Jota - Midfielder (£6.2m)

Goals: 9

Assists: 8

Season points: 136

Upcoming fixtures: FUL (H), LIV (A)

2 goals and 1 assist in his last two games is an excellent form for a budget midfielder! 4 shots in his last game against Watford and he's absolutely nailed in Nuno's team.

2.03 Sh90 and 0.97 KP90 are good underlying stats - he has Fulham next who historically are leaky (although they're on a run of 3 clean sheets on the bounce!) so could be more goals in that for Jota. He plays really far up the pitch too and there's much talk about him being re-classified to a Forward next year... so take advantage whilst you can!

Mitro could be a shrood pick for the end of the season!
Mitro could be a shrood pick for the end of the season!

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Forward (£6.3m)

Goals: 11

Assists: 4

Season points: 130

Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), NEW (H)

I picked out his Fulham teammate Babel last week - who scored - so Mitrovic could well be another good pick this week! He may well be playing for a move in the summer as well.

He's taken 25 shots in his last 4 games (6.25 Sh90!) and is unlucky to only have scored 1 goal. With forwards it's a numbers game... the more shots the more goals! He's got a decent couple of fixtures coming up too!

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers Aleksandar Mitrovic Aaron Wan-Bissaka Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Gameweek 32 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 32 : 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 29 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 33 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 34 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 30 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 27 Tips: 3 budget picks to have – Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 36 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
3 most underrated players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 4 players you must have in your Fantasy squad until the season end
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us