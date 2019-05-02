Gameweek 37 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
With GW36 behind us, why not check out top three budget picks for GW37. With only three weeks left it's time for a final push in your Mini-League and for your Overall Rank. The Twitter community is buzzing for the final run-in and looking forward to a break in the off-season.
So here are my 3 budget picks for the Fantasy Premier League ahead of GW37 for under £7m.
#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Defender (£4.5m)
Goals: 0
Assists: 2
Clean Sheets: 12
Season points: 115
Upcoming fixtures: CAR (A), BOU (H)
Scoring over 100 points as a defender without scoring a goal is seriously impressive. His first full season as a Premier League footballer sees him 3rd in the league for tackles and 3rd for interceptions at the age of 21 is incredible.
At £4.5 with two nice looking fixtures he's a great option to start in your team for the next two games and value for money - there's no better defensive option in my opinion! Another 3 bonus points in a 0-0 draw is another reason to give him some serious consideration!
#2 Diogo Jota - Midfielder (£6.2m)
Goals: 9
Assists: 8
Season points: 136
Upcoming fixtures: FUL (H), LIV (A)
2 goals and 1 assist in his last two games is an excellent form for a budget midfielder! 4 shots in his last game against Watford and he's absolutely nailed in Nuno's team.
2.03 Sh90 and 0.97 KP90 are good underlying stats - he has Fulham next who historically are leaky (although they're on a run of 3 clean sheets on the bounce!) so could be more goals in that for Jota. He plays really far up the pitch too and there's much talk about him being re-classified to a Forward next year... so take advantage whilst you can!
#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Forward (£6.3m)
Goals: 11
Assists: 4
Season points: 130
Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), NEW (H)
I picked out his Fulham teammate Babel last week - who scored - so Mitrovic could well be another good pick this week! He may well be playing for a move in the summer as well.
He's taken 25 shots in his last 4 games (6.25 Sh90!) and is unlucky to only have scored 1 goal. With forwards it's a numbers game... the more shots the more goals! He's got a decent couple of fixtures coming up too!