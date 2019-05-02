Gameweek 37 Tips: 3 Budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League

With GW36 behind us, why not check out top three budget picks for GW37. With only three weeks left it's time for a final push in your Mini-League and for your Overall Rank. The Twitter community is buzzing for the final run-in and looking forward to a break in the off-season.

So here are my 3 budget picks for the Fantasy Premier League ahead of GW37 for under £7m.

#1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Defender (£4.5m)

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Clean Sheets: 12

Season points: 115

Upcoming fixtures: CAR (A), BOU (H)

Scoring over 100 points as a defender without scoring a goal is seriously impressive. His first full season as a Premier League footballer sees him 3rd in the league for tackles and 3rd for interceptions at the age of 21 is incredible.

At £4.5 with two nice looking fixtures he's a great option to start in your team for the next two games and value for money - there's no better defensive option in my opinion! Another 3 bonus points in a 0-0 draw is another reason to give him some serious consideration!

Another game... another goal for Jota!

#2 Diogo Jota - Midfielder (£6.2m)

Goals: 9

Assists: 8

Season points: 136

Upcoming fixtures: FUL (H), LIV (A)

2 goals and 1 assist in his last two games is an excellent form for a budget midfielder! 4 shots in his last game against Watford and he's absolutely nailed in Nuno's team.

2.03 Sh90 and 0.97 KP90 are good underlying stats - he has Fulham next who historically are leaky (although they're on a run of 3 clean sheets on the bounce!) so could be more goals in that for Jota. He plays really far up the pitch too and there's much talk about him being re-classified to a Forward next year... so take advantage whilst you can!

Mitro could be a shrood pick for the end of the season!

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Forward (£6.3m)

Goals: 11

Assists: 4

Season points: 130

Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), NEW (H)

I picked out his Fulham teammate Babel last week - who scored - so Mitrovic could well be another good pick this week! He may well be playing for a move in the summer as well.

He's taken 25 shots in his last 4 games (6.25 Sh90!) and is unlucky to only have scored 1 goal. With forwards it's a numbers game... the more shots the more goals! He's got a decent couple of fixtures coming up too!