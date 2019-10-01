Gameweek 7 roundup: Manchester United and Arsenal share the spoils, Leicester City thrashes Newcastle United | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The seventh game week of the Premier League ended this evening in thrilling fashion as Manchester United and Arsenal were unable to get the better of each other. Elsewhere at King Power Stadium, Newcastle United received a red card and a five-goal beating by an on-form Leicester City side.

Just in from the Theater of Dreams...

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The torrents pouring down on Old Trafford did little to dampen the excited moods of both rival clubs and their fans as United and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tough game.

A poor Arsenal corner in the 44th minute was enough for United to start a fast break and pick up the first goal of the game. Rashford caught up with a loose ball from David James' low cross and played it back towards Scott Mctominay at the edge of the area. A powerful shot by McTominay sent the ball into the roof of the goal, leaving a stunned Bernd Leno standing still.

58 minutes in, a lazy pass by Axel Tuanzebe gifted Arsenal with a goal, but the scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was flagged offside. However, a quick look at VAR was all that was needed to reverse the decision and grant the goal.

Tuanzebe's poor pass found Bukayo Saka whose one-time pass to a running Aubameyang was all the Gabonese international needed to chip the ball beyond David de Gea and into the bottom corner of the goal.

The match picked up the pace after Arsenal's goal with quite a few shots going towards both goals, but it was not to be. Arsenal and United ended up sharing the spoils and taking away one point each.

Saturday's match at King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers' lads were in complete control in a game that ended as a total disaster for the Magpies.

With the draw at Old Trafford, Leicester City finish the seventh game week in a strong third position, two points behind Manchester City and seven whole points behind an unstoppable Liverpool.

The game had begun in earnest for the Magpies, with manager Steve Bruce deciding on a four-man defence rather than his usual five. However, Isaac Hayden's red card just before the half-time whistle was enough for the Foxes to overpower Newcastle United, scoring four goals in the second half.

Early on in the 16th minute, a quick one-two with former Newcastle man Ayoze Perez saw Ricardo Pereira surging from the midfield to the edge of the box. A stunning low shot from the marauding right-back beat Martin Dubravka and found the net, giving Leicester the first goal of the game.

The next three goals happened in quick succession for the Foxes.

54 minutes into the game, a quick counter-attack by Leceister saw winger Harvey Barnes lift a smooth through-ball over to a bursting Jamie Vardy. The No. 9 was in position to put the ball past Martin Dubravka in the near post from a tight position.

Only three minutes after, a powerful attack by Leceister saw a low cross into the box deflect off Paul Dummett's foot, sending the ball towards the goal instead. A wrongfooted Dubravka was in no position to stop the ball, and the Foxes celebrated their third goal.

64 minutes in, Marc Albrighton drifted towards the edge of the area from the left flank and sent in a perfect cross to an onrushing Jamie Vardy whose header went beyond Dubravka and into the net.

Finally, in the 90th minute, Ben Chilwell's cross into Newcastle's box was slightly met by Johnny Evans head. The ball found Wilfred Ndidi who took one touch on the ball before firing a swivelling shot into the bottom left corner and increasing the count to five.

While the Foxes now sit third, Newcastle are stuck in the relegation zone, having won only one match in their last five games.

A quick Saturday summary...

Sheffield United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool managed to take a single goal against Sheffield United, maintaining their position at the top of the table. Norwich visited Crystal Palace and conceded two goals. Aston Villa and Burnley shared points with two goals apiece, same with Bournemouth and West Ham.

Wolves hosted Watford and beat them 2-0. Tottenham Hotspur collected a red card but managed to take three points against Southampton.

Chelsea saw off Brighton with a two-goal win. At Goodison Park, Manchester City visited Everton and took three points home.