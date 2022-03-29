Gareth Bale learns that there is no wrath like a Madridista scorned

Gareth Bale has retaliated against Spanish tabloid Marca, which is backed by Real Madrid, for their comments about him, and their answer hasn't exactly been dignified.

It's possible that this was always going to be the outcome.

Perhaps the petulance of what has been going on between Real Madrid-obsessed Spanish newspaper Marca and Gareth Bale was inevitable in a world where footballers are considered commodities.

Bale's stunning brace for Wales against Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals has sparked a bizarre outburst from Marca and El Chiringuito.

Spanish media against Gareth Bale

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

The football show went viral for its disturbingly obsessive-looking coverage of Lionel Messi's transfer from Barcelona to PSG and Kylian Mbappe's failure to sign a contract with Real Madrid.

During the Wales vs. Austria match, it was clear that Gareth Bale had a message for someone, as he shouted 'SUCK THAT!' into the microphone while celebrating his first goal.

It wasn't hard to figure out who he was referring to.

After the match, El Chiringuito's absurd histrionics reached a new level when their pundits claimed that he should be 'fired' for 'disrespecting' Real Madrid.

The newspaper Marca has already described Bale as a 'parasite' over their perception that he is running down the clock until the end of his contract with the club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Gareth Bale might the most underrated player of his generation Gareth Bale might the most underrated player of his generation 🔥 https://t.co/GDYLq27yRI

Then there's the tiny matter of whether or not this simultaneously juvenile and chastising tone is genuinely beneficial to Real Madrid.

Real are one of the most well-known football clubs on the planet, and they're on the lookout for the best players in the world, guys who can play for any club they want.

Is El Chiringuito truly convinced that acting in this manner aids or hinders his quest for top players?

It's possible that players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are unconcerned about this squabble. It's not hard to envision how a player who can move anywhere and play for huge sums of money would look at the media culture around the club.

The comments on El Chiringuito were presented in their usual theatrical style and were simple to dismiss, but Marca's comments appear to have crossed the line for Bale.

The Welshman issued his own statement about the abuse he's been experiencing in the Spanish media. Bale hasn't played much this season, to be sure, but that's because he hasn't been selected for the first team.

It seems strange to criticize a player for that when team selection isn't really their option. It is up to the head coach to make that decision. Gareth Bale has always been prone to injuries.

Again, assuming he doesn't want to be hurt, it doesn't say much about Marca's position that they should be chastising him for this. When it comes to this sort of issue, there's something to be said for knowing when to shut up, for being the 'larger man.'

It would have cost Marca, a well-known daily, nothing to listen to Bale's criticism and possibly reflect on the theatrical tone of their coverage. It does little for their reputation to go after a player who appears to be in support of a behemoth like Real Madrid in this manner.

How can they be trusted to say it as it is in a country where two clubs have grossly disproportionate power over the game?

Perhaps this is a misinterpretation of their status in Spanish society. But if Marca is merely a fanzine for this massive club, its production should be acknowledged as such and taken seriously.

The good news is that this terrible marriage only has three months left, and football will only be played during those three months. It will certainly be in everyone's best interests for Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid.

James Harris @JamesCHarris97 Gareth Bale’s insistence to not bow down to Real Madrid is the best thing in football, bar none. He is absolutely iconic. Gareth Bale’s insistence to not bow down to Real Madrid is the best thing in football, bar none. He is absolutely iconic. https://t.co/bhDUT1LETS

For Real to be free to spend the money they've been paying to an injured player this season on someone else.

While assessing their fury levels, it's also worth remembering that during his stint at Real Madrid, Bale has helped the club win 14 trophies, including four Champions Leagues. His goal against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final was a strong contender for the best ever in that competition's final.

The strangest thing is that all of these cheerleaders for the world's most dominant football club appear so insecure. It's possible that that's what drew them to Real in the first place.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale may continue to play golf and represent Wales. After all, why should he do anything for the last two months of his contract if this is how they're going to talk about him?

The last few days' statements have only served to demonstrate why Gareth Bale was correct in dismissing them in the first place.

